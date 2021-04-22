After This Week’s 22.29% Gain in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM), We Just Learned Something New

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares stood at 6,389,917 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.04, to imply an increase of 24.31% or $8.22 in intraday trading. The XM share’s 52-week high remains $57.28, putting it -36.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.32. The company has a valuation of $21.43 Billion, with an average of 948.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.53, implying an increase of 13.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XM has been trading 42.72% off suggested target high and -16.75% from its likely low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 67.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders hold 46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.3% of the shares at 85.74% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.82 Thousand shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $948.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is LVW Advisors, LLC with 18.46 Thousand shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $607.42 Thousand.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3,914,707 shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 Million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about $42.52 Million.