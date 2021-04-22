After This Week’s -1.32% Fall in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), We Just Learned Something New

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 845,096 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $2.4, putting it -61.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $477.8 Million, with an average of 2.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Geron Corporation (GERN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GERN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the latest session, Geron Corporation (GERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.51 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and -16.76% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.29%. Short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 27.55 Million shares and set a 6.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 168.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GERN has been trading 369.8% off suggested target high and 101.34% from its likely low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $50Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52Million and $43Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.8% before jumping 16.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.81% of the shares at 55.9% float percentage. In total, 208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.13 Million shares (or 9.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.02 Million shares, or about 7.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $39.79 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Geron Corporation (GERN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 11,413,580 shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.9 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $14.15 Million.