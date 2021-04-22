After Surging 40.04% During Past Week, Is Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Still A Buy?

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s traded shares stood at 6,575,151 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.68, to imply an increase of 31.5% or $1.6 in intraday trading. The TYHT share’s 52-week high remains $7.65, putting it -14.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1. The company has a valuation of $24.35 Million, with an average of 611.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 339.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Shineco, Inc. (TYHT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TYHT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

After registering a 31.5% upside in the last session, Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.50- this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 10.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.04%, and 62.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 118.66%. Short interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw shorts transact 51.19 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -804.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

Shineco, Inc. insiders hold 15.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.07% of the shares at 4.82% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 143.31 Thousand shares (or 3.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $437.82 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4,633 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.68 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 469, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.43 Thousand.