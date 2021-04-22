After Surging 33.52% During Past Week, Is Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Still A Buy?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s traded shares stood at 18,600,983 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.24, to imply an increase of 30.99% or $12.36 in intraday trading. The TDC share’s 52-week high remains $59.58, putting it -14.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.99. The company has a valuation of $5.72 Billion, with an average of 787.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teradata Corporation (TDC), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TDC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) trade information

After registering a 30.99% upside in the latest session, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.99 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.52%, and 20.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 133.29%. Short interest in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) saw shorts transact 8.32 Million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.1, implying a decline of -17.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDC has been trading 34% off suggested target high and -54.06% from its likely low.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 760% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19% annually.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Major holders

Teradata Corporation insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.31% of the shares at 107.84% float percentage. In total, 426 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.63 Million shares (or 12.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $306.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 13.2 Million shares, or about 12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $296.59 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 9,658,435 shares. This is just over 8.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $259.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.57 Million, or 6.88% of the shares, all valued at about $203.57 Million.