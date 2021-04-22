After Surging 11.63% During Past Week, Is Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Still A Buy?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 84,173,038 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 6.15% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -306.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.112. The company has a valuation of $429.9 Million, with an average of 36.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 188.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a 6.15% upside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.528 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 9.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.63%, and -49.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 158.32%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 12.18 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.86% of the shares at 3.93% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.94 Million shares (or 0.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $913.94 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CVI Holdings, LLC with 4.09 Million shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $756.03 Thousand.