After Sinking -8.44% During Past Week, Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Still A Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 1,627,324 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $358.2, to imply an increase of 0.44% or $1.58 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $486.72, putting it -35.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86.56. The company has a valuation of $46.12 Billion, with an average of 3.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Roku, Inc. (ROKU), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ROKU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a 0.44% upside in the latest session, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $388.3 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 8.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.44%, and -0.13% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.18%. Short interest in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 3.27 Million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $483.94, implying an increase of 35.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $275 and $650 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROKU has been trading 81.46% off suggested target high and -23.23% from its likely low.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares are +60.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 157.14% against -2.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.7% this quarter before jumping 31.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $490.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $549.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $320.77 Million and $315.43 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.9% before jumping 74.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku, Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.96% of the shares at 72.1% float percentage. In total, 1010 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.69 Million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.55 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.01 Million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.99 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3,795,070 shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.07 Million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about $1.02 Billion.