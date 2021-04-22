After Sinking -6.13% During Past Week, Is Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Still A Buy?

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares stood at 2,188,688 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.51, to imply an increase of 3.71% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The BLNK share’s 52-week high remains $64.5, putting it -81.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $1.49 Billion, with an average of 4.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

After registering a 3.71% upside in the last session, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.42 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 9.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.13%, and -7.14% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -16.94%. Short interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw shorts transact 13.84 Million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.33, implying an increase of 50.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLNK has been trading 68.97% off suggested target high and 18.28% from its likely low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blink Charging Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares are +285.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.17% against 4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -54.5% this quarter before falling -27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.36 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 Million and $1.57 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.4% before jumping 50.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co. insiders hold 14.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.75% of the shares at 21.81% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.08 Million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.05 Million shares, or about 4.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $44.83 Million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF holds roughly 2,077,420 shares. This is just over 8.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 935.54 Thousand, or 3.79% of the shares, all valued at about $38.45 Million.