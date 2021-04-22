Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Could Grow By 373.68% Or More

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares stood at 2,668,726 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 11.08% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AEZS share’s 52-week high remains $3.62, putting it -281.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $116.06 Million, with an average of 4.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEZS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

After registering a 11.08% upside in the last session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.99 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 4.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.09%, and -28.84% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 122.42%. Short interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw shorts transact 7.73 Million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 373.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEZS has been trading 373.68% off suggested target high and 373.68% from its likely low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.13% of the shares at 3.13% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 527.85 Thousand shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 185.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $78.93 Thousand.