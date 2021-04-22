22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) Wednesday – Up 86.25% From the Lows, What Happens Next

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s traded shares stood at 8,348,693 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4, to imply an increase of 6.95% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The XXII share’s 52-week high remains $4.66, putting it -16.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $609.59 Million, with an average of 4.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XXII a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

After registering a 6.95% upside in the last session, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.20- this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.3%, and 25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.82%. Short interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) saw shorts transact 7.5 Million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XXII has been trading 75% off suggested target high and 75% from its likely low.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

22nd Century Group, Inc. insiders hold 2.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.64% of the shares at 26.3% float percentage. In total, 109 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.69 Million shares (or 4.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.84 Million shares, or about 3.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.85 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 6,687,621 shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 Million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $8.15 Million.