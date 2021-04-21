ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2,806,334 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.2. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.29 changing hands around -$0.89 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.01 Billion. ZTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.12% off its 52-week high of $38.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.44, which suggests the last value was 9.73% up since then. When we look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 Million.

Analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZTO as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Although ZTO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $30.43 on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.54% over the past 6 months, a 3.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $941.85 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.17 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $559.91 Million and $927.02 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.9%. The 2021 estimates are for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.87% per year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares while 40.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.26%. There are 424 institutions holding the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 38.68 Million ZTO shares worth $1.13 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 18.91 Million shares worth $551.45 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 33756400 shares estimated at $1.12 Billion under it, the former controlled 5.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 5.33 Million shares worth around $176.19 Million.