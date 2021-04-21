Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 6,978,253 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.79 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.63 Billion. AUY’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.56% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.18, which suggests the last value was 33.61% up since then. When we look at Yamana Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AUY as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Instantly AUY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.84- on Friday, Apr 16 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUY’s forecast low is $4.75 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $431.81 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yamana Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $480.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.04%. The 2021 estimates are for Yamana Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.04% per year.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 28, 2021. The 2.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.85% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares while 53.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.29%. There are 490 institutions holding the Yamana Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.08% of the shares, roughly 116.63 Million AUY shares worth $665.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.88% or 27.76 Million shares worth $158.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. With 48123693 shares estimated at $208.86 Million under it, the former controlled 4.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held about 4.89% of the shares, roughly 47.25 Million shares worth around $205.07 Million.