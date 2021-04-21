WOOF Stock Forecast 2021: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Remains Hot with 7.5% Upside

In the latest trading session, 889,285 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.04 changing hands around $1.01 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.48 Billion. WOOF’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.12% off its 52-week high of $31.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.86, which suggests the last value was 28.67% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WOOF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WOOF’s forecast low is $22 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.8% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -12.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. earnings to increase by 61.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.7% per year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth. With 1361498 shares estimated at $27.13 Million under it, the former controlled 0.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $30.87 Million.