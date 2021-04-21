Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 2,383,851 Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.32 changing hands around $0.6 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.27 Million. WLMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.55% off its 52-week high of $4.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 79.86% up since then. When we look at Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 143.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94Million.

Analysts gave the Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WLMS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) trade information

Instantly WLMS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.43- on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WLMS’s forecast low is $5.5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 27.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.89 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $83.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.15 Million and $72.55 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. earnings to increase by 49.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.36% of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. shares while 50.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.68%. There are 6 institutions holding the Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. stock share, with Wynnefield Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 25.07% of the shares, roughly 6.35 Million WLMS shares worth $16.51 Million.

Walthausen & Company LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.58% or 401.11 Thousand shares worth $1.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund and Adirondack Small Cap Fund. With 465388 shares estimated at $1.21 Million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Adirondack Small Cap Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 461.17 Thousand shares worth around $1.2 Million.