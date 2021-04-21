Will Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,122,511 Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.85 changed hands at -$0.91 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $410.77 Million. RICE’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.49% off its 52-week high of $14.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 30.54% up since then. When we look at Rice Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 80.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.31 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts gave the Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RICE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rice Acquisition Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $445.81 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rice Acquisition Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $482.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $284.05 Million and $393.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.5%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.66%. The 2021 estimates are for Rice Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. shares while 39.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.06%. There are 19 institutions holding the Rice Acquisition Corp. stock share, with CNH Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 725.5 Thousand RICE shares worth $7.86 Million.
Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 645Thousand shares worth $6.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. With 581884 shares estimated at $6.3 Million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 174.75 Thousand shares worth around $1.89 Million.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored