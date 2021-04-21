Will Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,122,511 Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.85 changed hands at -$0.91 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $410.77 Million. RICE’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.49% off its 52-week high of $14.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 30.54% up since then. When we look at Rice Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 80.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RICE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rice Acquisition Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $445.81 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rice Acquisition Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $482.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $284.05 Million and $393.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.66%. The 2021 estimates are for Rice Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. shares while 39.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.06%. There are 19 institutions holding the Rice Acquisition Corp. stock share, with CNH Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 725.5 Thousand RICE shares worth $7.86 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 645Thousand shares worth $6.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. With 581884 shares estimated at $6.3 Million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 174.75 Thousand shares worth around $1.89 Million.