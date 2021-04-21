Will NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3,078,452 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $701.42 Million. NEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.07% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.425, which suggests the last value was 56.29% up since then. When we look at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Analysts gave the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NEX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

Although NEX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.93- on Friday, Apr 16 added 17.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEX’s forecast low is $4 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +84.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.7% for it to hit the projected low.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +68.91% over the past 6 months, a -20.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will drop -222.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $237.62 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $284.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $627.62 Million and $195.57 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.9%. The 2021 estimates are for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -88%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.52% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares while 89.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.69%. There are 196 institutions holding the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock share, with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.63% of the shares, roughly 40.08 Million NEX shares worth $137.89 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 20.79 Million shares worth $71.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 6878102 shares estimated at $23.66 Million under it, the former controlled 3.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 5.04 Million shares worth around $17.33 Million.