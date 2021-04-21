Will Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,016,876 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.46 changed hands at -$0.47 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.76 Billion. LESL’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.99% off its 52-week high of $32.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.15, which suggests the last value was 24.78% up since then. When we look at Leslie’s, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LESL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Leslie’s, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LESL’s forecast low is $22 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Leslie’s, Inc. earnings to increase by 40.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.1% per year.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.85% of Leslie’s, Inc. shares while 91.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.53%. There are 162 institutions holding the Leslie’s, Inc. stock share, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 35.07% of the shares, roughly 65.54 Million LESL shares worth $1.82 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 8.92 Million shares worth $247.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. With 4764628 shares estimated at $132.22 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 4.54 Million shares worth around $126.08 Million.