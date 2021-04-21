Will DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 5,384,867 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.97 changing hands around $3.08 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.14 Billion. DISH’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.68% off its 52-week high of $40.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.41, which suggests the last value was 48.94% up since then. When we look at DISH Network Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 Million.

Analysts gave the DISH Network Corporation (DISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended DISH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DISH Network Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Instantly DISH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.93 on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.06, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DISH’s forecast low is $15 with $88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +120.17% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -62.47% for it to hit the projected low.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DISH Network Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.37% over the past 6 months, a 2.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DISH Network Corporation will rise +523.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.36 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that DISH Network Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.44 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.22 Billion and $3.1 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The 2021 estimates are for DISH Network Corporation earnings to increase by 15.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.2% of DISH Network Corporation shares while 85.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.89%. There are 648 institutions holding the DISH Network Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.99% of the shares, roughly 34.5 Million DISH shares worth $1.12 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 25.83 Million shares worth $835.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21579937 shares estimated at $697.9 Million under it, the former controlled 7.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 6.89 Million shares worth around $222.85 Million.