Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1,000,095 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.64 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.06 Billion. VET’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.34% off its 52-week high of $8.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 67.92% up since then. When we look at Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 Million.

Analysts gave the Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended VET as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.34- on Friday, Apr 16 added 9.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VET’s forecast low is $6.38 with $10.4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.63% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -3.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vermilion Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +149.04% over the past 6 months, a -100.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 51.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vermilion Energy Inc. will rise +173.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.21 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vermilion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $201.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204.56 Million and $205.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.72%. The 2021 estimates are for Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 136.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.76% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares while 19.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.06%. There are 181 institutions holding the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.68% of the shares, roughly 4.26 Million VET shares worth $18.94 Million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.58% or 2.51 Million shares worth $11.18 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 1874603 shares estimated at $8.21 Million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 983.5 Thousand shares worth around $4.38 Million.