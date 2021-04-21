Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 709,485 Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.25 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $124.63 Million. UONE’s last price was a discount, traded about -931.62% off its 52-week high of $54.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 79.81% up since then. When we look at Urban One, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 279.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Instantly UONE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.36- on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 130.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 78.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UONE’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Urban One, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Urban One, Inc. shares while 18.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.69%. There are 23 institutions holding the Urban One, Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 49.96 Thousand UONE shares worth $210.35 Thousand.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 41.55 Thousand shares worth $174.93 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 40071 shares estimated at $222.39 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 31.82 Thousand shares worth around $133.98 Thousand.