UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $19.99 per Share

In the latest trading session, 2,406,335 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.38 changing hands around -$0.19 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.05 Billion. UBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.05% off its 52-week high of $16.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.99, which suggests the last value was 41.55% up since then. When we look at UBS Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 Million.

Analysts gave the UBS Group AG (UBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended UBS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. UBS Group AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Although UBS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.16 on Friday, Apr 16 added 4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UBS’s forecast low is $13.81 with $19.99 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.97% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -10.21% for it to hit the projected low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.5%. The 2021 estimates are for UBS Group AG earnings to increase by 54.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.74% per year.

UBS Dividends

The 2.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.44% per year.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of UBS Group AG shares while 51.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.34%. There are 877 institutions holding the UBS Group AG stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 171.14 Million UBS shares worth $2.42 Billion.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 160.83 Million shares worth $2.27 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 77467842 shares estimated at $1.09 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 45.37 Million shares worth around $652.89 Million.