Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,740,365 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.35 changing hands around $0.68 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.48 Billion. SAVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.33% off its 52-week high of $40.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.25, which suggests the last value was 79.49% up since then. When we look at Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SAVE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.54.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $38.00 on Friday, Apr 16 added 7.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAVE’s forecast low is $21 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.76% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -40.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit Airlines, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +114.28% over the past 6 months, a -57.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 47.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit Airlines, Inc. will drop -195.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $459.1 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $746.05 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $771.08 Million and $108.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 588.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27%. The 2021 estimates are for Spirit Airlines, Inc. earnings to decrease by -217.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares while 63.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.76%. There are 312 institutions holding the Spirit Airlines, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 8.36 Million SAVE shares worth $204.4 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.51% or 7.35 Million shares worth $179.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF. With 4601374 shares estimated at $112.5 Million under it, the former controlled 4.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Airline ETF held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 4.37 Million shares worth around $161.24 Million.