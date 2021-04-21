SMTS Stock: More Upside for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)?

In the latest trading session, 3,671,857 Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.21 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $523.28 Million. SMTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.56% off its 52-week high of $3.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 79.75% up since then. When we look at Sierra Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 212.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMTS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sierra Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) trade information

Instantly SMTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.30- on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 196.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SMTS’s forecast low is $3.5 with $4.4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.07% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 9.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sierra Metals Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares while 43.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.5%. There are 39 institutions holding the Sierra Metals Inc. stock share, with Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 52.25% of the shares, roughly 85.07 Million SMTS shares worth $282.44 Million.

West Family Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 1.66 Million shares worth $5.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. With 1422367 shares estimated at $4.48 Million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $3.42 Million.