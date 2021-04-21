Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,150,486 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $57.49 changed hands at -$3.5 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.01 Billion. SIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.52% off its 52-week high of $65.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.45, which suggests the last value was 88.78% up since then. When we look at Signet Jewelers Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 762.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Although SIG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $66.43 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 13.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.95 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Signet Jewelers Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +152.26% over the past 6 months, a 113.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Signet Jewelers Limited will rise +176.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 141.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.6 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Signet Jewelers Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $1.3 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $861.74 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 85.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Signet Jewelers Limited earnings to decrease by -166.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.03% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 105.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.77%. There are 295 institutions holding the Signet Jewelers Limited stock share, with Select Equity Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.33% of the shares, roughly 8.55 Million SIG shares worth $233.04 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.41% or 8.07 Million shares worth $220.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3488649 shares estimated at $202.27 Million under it, the former controlled 6.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $38.55 Million.