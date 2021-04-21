salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 1,821,228 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $229.04 changing hands around $1.08 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $210.96 Billion. CRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.21% off its 52-week high of $284.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $144.51, which suggests the last value was 36.91% up since then. When we look at salesforce.com, inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.42 Million.

Analysts gave the salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CRM as a Hold, 30 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. salesforce.com, inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $234 on Friday, Apr 16 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $274.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRM’s forecast low is $200 with $336 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.7% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -12.68% for it to hit the projected low.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the salesforce.com, inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -11.83% over the past 6 months, a -30.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for salesforce.com, inc. will rise +25.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.89 Billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that salesforce.com, inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $6.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $4.85 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 129.3%. The 2021 estimates are for salesforce.com, inc. earnings to decrease by -30.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.92% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.61% of salesforce.com, inc. shares while 81.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.69%. There are 2697 institutions holding the salesforce.com, inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.33% of the shares, roughly 76.73 Million CRM shares worth $17.07 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 70.61 Million shares worth $15.71 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 24352921 shares estimated at $5.42 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 19.3 Million shares worth around $4.18 Billion.