Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $100 per Share

In the latest trading session, 1,797,819 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $92.49 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $132.64 Billion. RY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.87% off its 52-week high of $95.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.11, which suggests the last value was 38.25% up since then. When we look at Royal Bank of Canada’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 948.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Bank of Canada’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Instantly RY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $95.14 on Monday, Apr 19 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RY’s forecast low is $100 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.12% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 8.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Bank of Canada share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.45% over the past 6 months, a 31.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Bank of Canada will rise +8.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.05 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $8.26 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.12 Billion and $7.86 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Royal Bank of Canada earnings to decrease by -10.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.45% per year.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 25 – May 31, 2021. The 3.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.43. It is important to note, however, that the 3.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.87% per year.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Royal Bank of Canada shares while 47.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.93%. There are 913 institutions holding the Royal Bank of Canada stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.16% of the shares, roughly 73.47 Million RY shares worth $6.03 Billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 63.69 Million shares worth $5.23 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 19260383 shares estimated at $1.56 Billion under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 9.11 Million shares worth around $747.9 Million.