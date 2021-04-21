PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 5,714,424 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $264.43 changed hands at -$3.48 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $310.51 Billion. PYPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.91% off its 52-week high of $309.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.9, which suggests the last value was 62.22% up since then. When we look at PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.78 Million.

Analysts gave the PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 49 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PYPL as a Hold, 37 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Although PYPL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $277.8 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $312.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PYPL’s forecast low is $241 with $375 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.86% for it to hit the projected low.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PayPal Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.34% over the past 6 months, a 17.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PayPal Holdings, Inc. will rise +53%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 36 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.9 Billion. 35 analysts are of the opinion that PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $6.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.62 Billion and $5.26 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.8%. The 2021 estimates are for PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.24% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of PayPal Holdings, Inc. shares while 84.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.94%. There are 3231 institutions holding the PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.93% of the shares, roughly 93.07 Million PYPL shares worth $21.8 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 82.06 Million shares worth $19.22 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 33025515 shares estimated at $7.73 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2% of the shares, roughly 23.48 Million shares worth around $5.5 Billion.