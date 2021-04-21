NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,233,548 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $194.84 changed hands at $3.94 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.95 Billion. NVCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.16% off its 52-week high of $197.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.4, which suggests the last value was 71.57% up since then. When we look at NovoCure Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 569.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.03 Million.

Analysts gave the NovoCure Limited (NVCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NVCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NovoCure Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Instantly NVCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $199 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $190, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVCR’s forecast low is $110 with $250 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.54% for it to hit the projected low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovoCure Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +42.26% over the past 6 months, a -5.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NovoCure Limited will drop -50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.36 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that NovoCure Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $144.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $102.15 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.1%. The 2021 estimates are for NovoCure Limited earnings to increase by 205.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.72% of NovoCure Limited shares while 85.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.88%. There are 500 institutions holding the NovoCure Limited stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.4% of the shares, roughly 9.63 Million NVCR shares worth $1.67 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 8.26 Million shares worth $1.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 6614799 shares estimated at $1.14 Billion under it, the former controlled 6.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 3.78 Million shares worth around $654.73 Million.