NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1,451,772 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.95 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.08 Billion. NOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.14% off its 52-week high of $17.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.7, which suggests the last value was 40.54% up since then. When we look at NOV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 Million.

Analysts gave the NOV Inc. (NOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NOV as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NOV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.73 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 5.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOV’s forecast low is $11 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.06% for it to hit the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NOV Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +48.37% over the past 6 months, a 44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NOV Inc. will drop -138.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -800% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 Billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that NOV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.35 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.88 Billion and $1.5 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30%. The 2021 estimates are for NOV Inc. earnings to increase by 53.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.9% per year.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of NOV Inc. shares while 90.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.34%. There are 531 institutions holding the NOV Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.29% of the shares, roughly 44.12 Million NOV shares worth $605.81 Million.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 39.52 Million shares worth $542.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 23766567 shares estimated at $294.23 Million under it, the former controlled 6.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 10.99 Million shares worth around $150.96 Million.