MRVI Stock Forecast 2021: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Remains Hot with 115.1% Upside

In the last trading session, 781,167 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.49 changed hands at -$1.19 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.45 Billion. MRVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.38% off its 52-week high of $40.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.62, which suggests the last value was 33.45% up since then. When we look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MRVI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRVI’s forecast low is $42 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.8% per year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. shares while 100.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.15%. There are 151 institutions holding the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 24.19% of the shares, roughly 27.65 Million MRVI shares worth $775.48 Million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.19% or 5.93 Million shares worth $166.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2206044 shares estimated at $76.86 Million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 1.88 Million shares worth around $52.87 Million.