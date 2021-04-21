Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2,531,430 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.26. With the company’s per share price at $5.27 changed hands at $0.62 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.22 Million. MOXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.39% off its 52-week high of $5.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 90.13% up since then. When we look at Moxian, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 Million.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Instantly MOXC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.41- on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 54.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 326.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOXC’s forecast low is $22.5 with $22.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +326.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 326.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Moxian, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.25% of Moxian, Inc. shares while 0.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.44%. There are 7 institutions holding the Moxian, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 41.06 Thousand MOXC shares worth $56.66 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 19.53 Thousand shares worth $26.96 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.