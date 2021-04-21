Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6,597,772 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $59.21 changed hands at $0.52 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.2 Billion. MDLZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.72% off its 52-week high of $60.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.77, which suggests the last value was 17.63% up since then. When we look at Mondelez International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MDLZ as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mondelez International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.69.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Instantly MDLZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $59.46 on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDLZ’s forecast low is $61 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.01 Billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Mondelez International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $6.41 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.71 Billion and $5.91 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Mondelez International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.45% per year.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 27, 2021. The 2.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 2.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.93% per year.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 79.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.13%. There are 2156 institutions holding the Mondelez International, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.72% of the shares, roughly 108.53 Million MDLZ shares worth $6.35 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 93.29 Million shares worth $5.45 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 40341295 shares estimated at $2.36 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 28.66 Million shares worth around $1.68 Billion.