Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $1393.1 per Share

In the latest trading session, 2,187,191 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.3 changing hands around -$0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.28 Billion. MBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.19% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.64, which suggests the last value was 7.95% up since then. When we look at Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MBT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $845.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 10089.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MBT’s forecast low is $648.3 with $1393.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16684.34% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 7710.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +1.09% over the past 6 months, a -17.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company will rise +162.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $1.61 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.79 Billion and $1.67 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company earnings to increase by 20.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.08% per year.

MBT Dividends

The 9.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.81. It is important to note, however, that the 9.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.42% per year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares while 30.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.73%. There are 360 institutions holding the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock share, with Lazard Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.59% of the shares, roughly 25.88 Million MBT shares worth $231.63 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 23.85 Million shares worth $213.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 6158690 shares estimated at $55.12 Million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 6.14 Million shares worth around $55.22 Million.