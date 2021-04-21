MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 859,605 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $24.51 changed hands at -$1.19 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68 Billion. MMYT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.2% off its 52-week high of $39.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.41, which suggests the last value was 53.45% up since then. When we look at MakeMyTrip Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 263.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.01 Million.

Analysts gave the MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MMYT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MakeMyTrip Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

Although MMYT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.83 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 14.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MMYT’s forecast low is $18 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.56% for it to hit the projected low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MakeMyTrip Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +36.17% over the past 6 months, a 85.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MakeMyTrip Limited will rise +76.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -76.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.93 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MakeMyTrip Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $121.79 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $137.18 Million and $10.55 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1054.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.7%. The 2021 estimates are for MakeMyTrip Limited earnings to decrease by -163.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.6% per year.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.52% of MakeMyTrip Limited shares while 72.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.88%. There are 141 institutions holding the MakeMyTrip Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.2% of the shares, roughly 5.85 Million MMYT shares worth $172.67 Million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.71% or 4.9 Million shares worth $144.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 2806791 shares estimated at $69.64 Million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $60.87 Million.