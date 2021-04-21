Let’s Jump into the Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,586,401 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $19.29 changed hands at -$0.67 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.95 Billion. TROX’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.73% off its 52-week high of $21.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.66, which suggests the last value was 75.84% up since then. When we look at Tronox Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TROX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tronox Holdings plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Although TROX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.44 on Friday, Apr 16 added 5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TROX’s forecast low is $15 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tronox Holdings plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +105.87% over the past 6 months, a 150% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tronox Holdings plc will drop -3.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1366.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $840.51 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Tronox Holdings plc’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $855.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $722Million and $578Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32%. The 2021 estimates are for Tronox Holdings plc earnings to increase by 920.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.9% per year.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 28, 2021. The 1.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.97% per year.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.74% of Tronox Holdings plc shares while 55.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.5%. There are 245 institutions holding the Tronox Holdings plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 11.34 Million TROX shares worth $165.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 8.06 Million shares worth $117.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2658980 shares estimated at $48.66 Million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 2.38 Million shares worth around $34.86 Million.