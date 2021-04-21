Let’s Jump into the SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,651,670 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $13.78 changed hands at -$0.67 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43 Billion. STKL’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.88% off its 52-week high of $17.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the last value was 86.94% up since then. When we look at SunOpta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 591.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

Analysts gave the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STKL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SunOpta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Although STKL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.80 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 12.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STKL’s forecast low is $18 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.62% for it to hit the projected low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunOpta Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +77.12% over the past 6 months, a -108.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SunOpta Inc. will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $209.12 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SunOpta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $193.97 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $335.95 Million and $310.94 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.48%. The 2021 estimates are for SunOpta Inc. earnings to decrease by -157.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.06% of SunOpta Inc. shares while 64.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.12%. There are 171 institutions holding the SunOpta Inc. stock share, with Engaged Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 9.83 Million STKL shares worth $114.71 Million.

Oaktree Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.79% or 8.09 Million shares worth $94.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 2046961 shares estimated at $29.03 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 868.61 Thousand shares worth around $12.32 Million.