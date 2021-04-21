Let’s Jump into the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1,657,519 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.43 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $251.52 Million. DHY’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.29% off its 52-week high of $2.437. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 29.22% up since then. When we look at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 Million.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DHY Dividends

The 7.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 7.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.96% per year.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. shares while 23.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.06%. There are 62 institutions holding the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. stock share, with SIT Investment Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.34% of the shares, roughly 3.46 Million DHY shares worth $7.88 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 1.47 Million shares worth $3.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Robinson Opportunistic Income Fd. With 1356560 shares estimated at $3.27 Million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Robinson Opportunistic Income Fd held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 609.81 Thousand shares worth around $1.39 Million.