Let’s Jump into the Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 9,762,277 Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $41.13 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.43 Billion. BSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.01% off its 52-week high of $42.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.99, which suggests the last value was 19.79% up since then. When we look at Boston Scientific Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BSX as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSX’s forecast low is $39 with $52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boston Scientific Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7% over the past 6 months, a 59.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boston Scientific Corporation will rise +10.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 337.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 Billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Boston Scientific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.76 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.54 Billion and $2Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Boston Scientific Corporation earnings to decrease by -119.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.22% per year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.8% or 110.78 Million shares worth $3.98 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 41502430 shares estimated at $1.47 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 40.38 Million shares worth around $1.45 Billion.