Is Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 8,633,780 Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $13.11 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.83 Billion. VTRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.76% off its 52-week high of $19.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.97, which suggests the last value was 1.07% up since then. When we look at Viatris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Viatris Inc. (VTRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended VTRS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Viatris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.8.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTRS’s forecast low is $15 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +83.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viatris Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.55% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viatris Inc. will drop -11.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.19 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Viatris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.33 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $2.62 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 59.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Viatris Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.65% per year.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Viatris Inc. shares while 79.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.62%. There are 1594 institutions holding the Viatris Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.69% of the shares, roughly 129.07 Million VTRS shares worth $2.42 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 89.53 Million shares worth $1.68 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 59235741 shares estimated at $1.01 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 34.51 Million shares worth around $646.79 Million.