Is Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,077,916 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.25 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $603.17 Million. TRIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.1% off its 52-week high of $15.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.86, which suggests the last value was 19.17% up since then. When we look at Triterras, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 769.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TRIT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Triterras, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRIT’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Triterras, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.07% of Triterras, Inc. shares while 29.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.04%. There are 63 institutions holding the Triterras, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.68% of the shares, roughly 8.05 Million TRIT shares worth $88.85 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 2.21 Million shares worth $24.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund. With 604405 shares estimated at $4.41 Million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 319.89 Thousand shares worth around $2.34 Million.