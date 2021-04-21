Is Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,348,733 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.1 changed hands at $0.95 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.26 Billion. OCDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.96% off its 52-week high of $20.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.14, which suggests the last value was 20.73% up since then. When we look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 958.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OCDX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCDX’s forecast low is $18 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9%. The 2021 estimates are for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc earnings to decrease by -35.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.8% per year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 2158896 shares estimated at $41.66 Million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.96 Million shares worth around $32.31 Million.