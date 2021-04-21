Is Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1,883,127 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.19 changing hands around $0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.49 Billion. LU’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.92% off its 52-week high of $20.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.56, which suggests the last value was 12.36% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LU as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.
Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -7.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.5% per year.
Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares while 7.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.08%. There are 184 institutions holding the Lufax Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.29% of the shares, roughly 31.77 Million LU shares worth $451.13 Million.
Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 26.47 Million shares worth $375.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 37390692 shares estimated at $530.95 Million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 9.43 Million shares worth around $133.92 Million.