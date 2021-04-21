Is First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 2,359,157 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.51 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.71 Billion. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.43% off its 52-week high of $24.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.35, which suggests the last value was 61.54% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.9 Million.

Analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.20 on Friday, Apr 16 added 4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AG’s forecast low is $11.6 with $21.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.74% for it to hit the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +52.05% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 45%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Majestic Silver Corp. will drop -50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.03%. The 2021 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 250%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.8% per year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.1% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares while 38.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.71%. There are 263 institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.66% of the shares, roughly 23.75 Million AG shares worth $319.18 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.57% or 7.96 Million shares worth $106.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10911169 shares estimated at $170Million under it, the former controlled 4.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.31% of the shares, roughly 9.59 Million shares worth around $149.45 Million.