Is Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1,759,305 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.09 changing hands around $0.5 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $938.28 Million. CLM’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.23% off its 52-week high of $13.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.76, which suggests the last value was 27.54% up since then. When we look at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Instantly CLM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.34 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 8.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 28, 2020. The 16.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 16.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 21.32% per year.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. shares while 3.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.5%. There are 50 institutions holding the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. stock share, with Centaurus Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 747.38 Thousand CLM shares worth $8.77 Million.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.5% or 385.3 Thousand shares worth $4.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.