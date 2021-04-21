Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1,635,464 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.76 changing hands around $0.33 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.39 Billion. CDE’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.1% off its 52-week high of $12.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 64.96% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CDE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Coeur Mining, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.20 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDE’s forecast low is $9.75 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.44% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -0.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $207.03 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Coeur Mining, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $236.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $173.17 Million and $152.14 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Coeur Mining, Inc. earnings to increase by 106.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 72.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.19%. There are 305 institutions holding the Coeur Mining, Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 24.98 Million CDE shares worth $258.59 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 22.74 Million shares worth $235.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 11936058 shares estimated at $107.78 Million under it, the former controlled 4.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.14% of the shares, roughly 10.08 Million shares worth around $91.06 Million.