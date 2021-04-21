Is Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,195,447 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $55.87 changed hands at -$3.13 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.31 Billion. BMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.78% off its 52-week high of $84.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.1, which suggests the last value was 1.38% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bumble Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BMBL’s forecast low is $51 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -319.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 79.1% per year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Bumble Inc. shares while 63.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.26%. There are 59 institutions holding the Bumble Inc. stock share, with Calamos Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.1% of the shares, roughly 116.1 Thousand BMBL shares worth $7.24 Million.

FDx Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 5.92 Thousand shares worth $369.29 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 1317294 shares estimated at $88.67 Million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 826.16 Thousand shares worth around $51.54 Million.