Is BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3,059,247 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $5.79 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.14 Billion. BGCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.73% off its 52-week high of $5.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 61.66% up since then. When we look at BGC Partners, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 Million.

Analysts gave the BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BGCP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BGC Partners, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

Although BGCP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.98- on Monday, Apr 19 added 3.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGCP’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.9% for it to hit the projected low.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BGC Partners, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +103.87% over the past 6 months, a 18.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BGC Partners, Inc. will drop -5.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $573Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BGC Partners, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $555.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $603.17 Million and $519.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27%. The 2021 estimates are for BGC Partners, Inc. earnings to increase by 21.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.5% per year.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 29, 2021. The 0.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.37% per year.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.89% of BGC Partners, Inc. shares while 63.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.79%. There are 283 institutions holding the BGC Partners, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.63% of the shares, roughly 27.93 Million BGCP shares worth $111.72 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.8% or 22Million shares worth $88Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8953270 shares estimated at $35.81 Million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 7.67 Million shares worth around $37.04 Million.