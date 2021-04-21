Is Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 2,465,332 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.57 changing hands around $0.91 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.97 Billion. ATUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.68% off its 52-week high of $38.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.97, which suggests the last value was 38.23% up since then. When we look at Altice USA, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ATUS as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Altice USA, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $35.58 on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATUS’s forecast low is $28 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.62% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -21.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.49 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Altice USA, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.52 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.45 Billion and $2.47 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Altice USA, Inc. earnings to increase by 256.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.7% per year.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.63% of Altice USA, Inc. shares while 105.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 132.31%. There are 540 institutions holding the Altice USA, Inc. stock share, with Soroban Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.55% of the shares, roughly 31Million ATUS shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 23.33 Million shares worth $883.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11595149 shares estimated at $439.11 Million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 7.48 Million shares worth around $283.33 Million.