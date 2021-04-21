Investing in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock. SINO Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,523,395 Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $4.21 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.82 Million. SINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -191.69% off its 52-week high of $12.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 67.46% up since then. When we look at Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SINO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Although SINO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.43- on Thursday, Apr 15 added 22.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is -0.5% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 107.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SINO’s forecast low is $8.75 with $8.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +107.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 107.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. earnings to decrease by -111%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.5% of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. shares while 0.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.15%. There are 5 institutions holding the Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 11.25 Thousand SINO shares worth $23.18 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1.55 Thousand shares worth $3.19 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 11251 shares estimated at $72.68 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 5Thousand shares worth around $29.35 Thousand.