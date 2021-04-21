Investing in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock. EPZM Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1,116,995 Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.7 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $793.41 Million. EPZM’s current price is a discount, trading about -185.71% off its 52-week high of $22. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.36, which suggests the last value was 4.42% up since then. When we look at Epizyme, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EPZM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Epizyme, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Although EPZM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.45- on Thursday, Apr 15 added 8.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EPZM’s forecast low is $10 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +367.53% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 29.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.56 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Epizyme, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $9.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.35 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 384.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Epizyme, Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38% per year.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.17% of Epizyme, Inc. shares while 98.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.24%. There are 205 institutions holding the Epizyme, Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 15.21 Million EPZM shares worth $165.16 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.28% or 9.45 Million shares worth $102.63 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 9757107 shares estimated at $106.84 Million under it, the former controlled 9.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 4.6% of the shares, roughly 4.69 Million shares worth around $51.32 Million.