Investing in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock. EAST Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 7,066,563 Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.63 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.07 Million. EAST’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.84% off its 52-week high of $3.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 41.72% up since then. When we look at Eastside Distilling, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 255.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 407.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EAST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eastside Distilling, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Instantly EAST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.98 on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 16.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 268.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EAST’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +268.1% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 268.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eastside Distilling, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.88% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eastside Distilling, Inc. will rise +69.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.97 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eastside Distilling, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.59 Million and $4.01 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Eastside Distilling, Inc. earnings to increase by 32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.44% of Eastside Distilling, Inc. shares while 17.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.71%. There are 18 institutions holding the Eastside Distilling, Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 472.23 Thousand EAST shares worth $604.45 Thousand.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 360.91 Thousand shares worth $461.97 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 256800 shares estimated at $328.7 Thousand under it, the former controlled 4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 144.33 Thousand shares worth around $184.74 Thousand.